Comparing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

As Biotechnology businesses, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.26 N/A -1.19 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.53 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Aytu BioScience Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 395.41% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.