Comparing of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 11.60 N/A -1.19 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.77 shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

$27 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 342.62%. Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 128.28%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.