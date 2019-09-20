Comparing of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional Airlines. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa Holdings S.A. 93 1.52 N/A 0.97 104.23 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 16 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Copa Holdings S.A. and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Copa Holdings S.A. and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa Holdings S.A. 0.00% 2% 0.9% Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 0.00% 23.2% -11.3%

Volatility and Risk

Copa Holdings S.A. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. on the other hand, has -0.1 beta which makes it 110.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Copa Holdings S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Copa Holdings S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Copa Holdings S.A. and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa Holdings S.A. 0 1 4 2.80 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Copa Holdings S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.41% and an $116.8 consensus price target. Competitively Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has an average price target of $20.7, with potential upside of 26.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. looks more robust than Copa Holdings S.A. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.75% of Copa Holdings S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.7% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Copa Holdings S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 25.3%. Comparatively, 64% are Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Copa Holdings S.A. -2.79% 4.52% 24.02% 7.14% 4.42% 28.45% Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 3.82% 29.71% 92.17% 67.32% 177.58% 58.56%

For the past year Copa Holdings S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Copa Holdings S.A. beats Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft. The company has strategic alliances with United Continental Holdings, Inc. and United Airlines. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides regular and non-regular flight transportation services for passengers, cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 130 aircraft, which included 96 aircraft under operating leases and 34 aircraft under finance leases. It also develops and manages third partyÂ’s customer loyalty program, as well as sells redemption rights of awards related to the loyalty program. The company has a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines, Inc. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.