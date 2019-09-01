Comparing of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)

This is a contrast between CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.95 N/A 0.11 77.24 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.84 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Liquidity

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 84.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.