Comparing of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) and CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) and CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB). The two are both Rubber & Plastics companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 30 0.41 N/A 1.52 17.66 CTI Industries Corporation 3 0.16 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and CTI Industries Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0.00% 6.5% 2.9% CTI Industries Corporation 0.00% -44.3% -9.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. CTI Industries Corporation’s 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CTI Industries Corporation are 1 and 0.4 respectively. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CTI Industries Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and CTI Industries Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0 0 1 3.00 CTI Industries Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 47.89% upside potential and an average target price of $34.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and CTI Industries Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.3%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 50.41% of CTI Industries Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper Tire & Rubber Company -14.32% -14.81% -8.71% -21.68% -4.37% -16.73% CTI Industries Corporation -1.93% -5.57% 1.67% 0.98% -27.38% -1.17%

For the past year Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was more bearish than CTI Industries Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cooper Tire & Rubber Company beats CTI Industries Corporation.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.