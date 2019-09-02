Comparing of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 48 0.17 N/A 2.20 22.45 VOXX International Corporation 4 0.24 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and VOXX International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and VOXX International Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8% VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. VOXX International Corporation on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, VOXX International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. VOXX International Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and VOXX International Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 VOXX International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 22.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares and 59.4% of VOXX International Corporation shares. About 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, VOXX International Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while VOXX International Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats VOXX International Corporation.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.