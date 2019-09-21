Comparing of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) and UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM)

We will be comparing the differences between Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 46 0.21 N/A 2.20 22.45 UQM Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8% UQM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. UQM Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, UQM Technologies Inc. has 0.9 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UQM Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 UQM Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 8.03% upside potential and an average target price of $46.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and UQM Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 28.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, UQM Technologies Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% UQM Technologies Inc. 3.01% 3.64% 3.01% 3.01% 76.29% 101.18%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while UQM Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats UQM Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier 1 suppliers of OEMs, and vehicle integrators in various markets, including passenger buses, mining vehicles, marine, military, aircraft HVAC, automobiles, and other markets, as well as commercial trucks, vans, and shuttles. UQM Technologies, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Meritor, Inc. to develop full electric axle systems. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.