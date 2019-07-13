Comparing of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) and Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 55 0.22 N/A 2.20 21.94 Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.47 N/A 2.92 10.79

Demonstrates Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and Miller Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Miller Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8% Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Miller Industries Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Miller Industries Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Miller Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and Miller Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Miller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a -20.62% downside potential and an average target price of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of Miller Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Miller Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -7.05% -12.69% -34.58% -34.07% -61.44% -22.17% Miller Industries Inc. -2.87% -3.19% 4.27% 18.45% 22.17% 16.74%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Miller Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats Miller Industries Inc.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.