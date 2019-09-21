Comparing of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Both Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 46 0.21 N/A 2.20 22.45 China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.16 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, China Automotive Systems Inc. has beta of 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, China Automotive Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. China Automotive Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is $46, with potential upside of 8.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 3% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.14% of China Automotive Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was more bearish than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Summary

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.