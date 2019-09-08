Comparing of Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

This is a contrast between Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -4.01 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 30 4.08 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cool Holdings Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cool Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vocera Communications Inc. has a 0.18 beta and it is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cool Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Vocera Communications Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Vocera Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cool Holdings Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vocera Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 57.07% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61% Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Vocera Communications Inc.

Summary

Vocera Communications Inc. beats Cool Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.