Comparing of Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -4.01 0.00 Impinj Inc. 26 5.72 N/A -1.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cool Holdings Inc. and Impinj Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cool Holdings Inc. Its rival Impinj Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 3.1 respectively. Impinj Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cool Holdings Inc. and Impinj Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Impinj Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 8.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cool Holdings Inc. and Impinj Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 75.4% respectively. About 10% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Impinj Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61% Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. has -3.61% weaker performance while Impinj Inc. has 148.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Impinj Inc. beats Cool Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.