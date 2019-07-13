Comparing of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

As Biotechnology companies, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.40 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc. has a 2.07 beta and it is 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Exelixis Inc.’s potential upside is 58.87% and its average target price is $33.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 78.3%. 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.