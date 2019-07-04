Comparing of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.21 beta means ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.06 beta is the reason why it is 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.6%. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.