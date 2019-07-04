Comparing of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.35
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.3%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.21 beta means ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.06 beta is the reason why it is 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.6%. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.34%
|-49.76%
|-50%
|-77.66%
|-94.17%
|-55.64%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.73%
|13.99%
|-55.73%
|-82.92%
|-76.56%
|-47.28%
For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.