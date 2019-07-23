Comparing of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Volatility & Risk

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 555.49% and its average target price is $10.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.