Comparing of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

As Biotechnology companies, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|4236.99
|N/A
|-2.15
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-308.9%
|-146.5%
Volatility & Risk
ContraFect Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.05 beta. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.32 beta is the reason why it is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, TG Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
ContraFect Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 146.83% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.63%. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.09%
|-16.13%
|-3.85%
|72.98%
|-31.28%
|82.68%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
