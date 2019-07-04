Comparing of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

We will be contrasting the differences between ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 296.11 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, with potential upside of 91.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.76% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Homology Medicines Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.