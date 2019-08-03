Comparing of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|76.94
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows ContraFect Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered ContraFect Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 75.11%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
ContraFect Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 55.5%. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
