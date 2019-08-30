Comparing of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

As Biotechnology companies, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.61 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ContraFect Corporation and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation’s current beta is 0.05 and it happens to be 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 9.3 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 35% respectively. Insiders held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.