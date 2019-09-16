Comparing of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 39 3.24 N/A 2.51 14.79 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.52 N/A 0.56 2.01

In table 1 we can see Continental Resources Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Denbury Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Continental Resources Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Continental Resources Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Denbury Resources Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Denbury Resources Inc. has a 3.34 beta which is 234.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Continental Resources Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Denbury Resources Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Continental Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Continental Resources Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Continental Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.95% and an $51.67 average price target. On the other hand, Denbury Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 11.84% and its average price target is $1.7. The data provided earlier shows that Continental Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Denbury Resources Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Continental Resources Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.2% and 84.9% respectively. About 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Denbury Resources Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. was less bearish than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Continental Resources Inc. beats Denbury Resources Inc.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.