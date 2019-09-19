Comparing of Continental Materials Corporation (CUO) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN)

Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76 Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.99 N/A 0.68 24.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Continental Materials Corporation and Milacron Holdings Corp. Milacron Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Continental Materials Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Continental Materials Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Milacron Holdings Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Continental Materials Corporation and Milacron Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6% Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Continental Materials Corporation has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Milacron Holdings Corp. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Continental Materials Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Milacron Holdings Corp. are 2.6 and 1.6 respectively. Continental Materials Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Milacron Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares and 0% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares. Continental Materials Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.5%. Competitively, 2.2% are Milacron Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97% Milacron Holdings Corp. -1.81% 16.78% 17.93% 22.56% -17.65% 41.63%

For the past year Continental Materials Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Summary

Continental Materials Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Milacron Holdings Corp.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.