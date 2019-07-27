Comparing of Continental Materials Corporation (CUO) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Continental Materials Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Continental Materials Corporation has 7.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Continental Materials Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% -11.90% -7.30% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Continental Materials Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Materials Corporation N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Continental Materials Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 70.68%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Continental Materials Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Materials Corporation -2.15% -2.67% 25.95% 13.75% -5.67% 68.35% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Continental Materials Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Continental Materials Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation's rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Continental Materials Corporation is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Continental Materials Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Continental Materials Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.