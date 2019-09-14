Comparing of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 2 0.72 N/A -4.97 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.48 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Contango Oil & Gas Company and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Contango Oil & Gas Company. Its rival Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Company and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 54.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares and 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares. 1.6% are Contango Oil & Gas Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has weaker performance than Contango Oil & Gas Company

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Contango Oil & Gas Company on 8 of the 9 factors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.