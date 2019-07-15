Comparing of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.28 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 83.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 78.5%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.