Comparing of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73

In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 128,416,779.43% -215.9% -57% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 240,716,946.15% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 144.20% upside potential. On the other hand, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 304.76% and its average target price is $17. The information presented earlier suggests that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 57.7% respectively. Insiders held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.