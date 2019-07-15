Comparing of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
|Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.
|7
|29.22
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
|Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-127%
|-64.4%
Liquidity
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.11% and an $18 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 5.7% respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.9% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
|Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.
|-3.95%
|0.79%
|-37.62%
|-31.94%
|-48.93%
|-15.36%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
