Comparing of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 13.39M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127,553,763.44% -215.9% -57% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 407,387,124.25% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 194.12% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $19.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.