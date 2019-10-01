Comparing of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|0.00
|9.49M
|-2.58
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|13.39M
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|127,553,763.44%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|407,387,124.25%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Liquidity
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 194.12% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $19.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.