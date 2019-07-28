Comparing of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

This is a contrast between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.67 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 81.45%. Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average target price of $69.5, with potential upside of 56.50%. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 85% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.