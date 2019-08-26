Comparing of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 135 101.71 N/A -11.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival bluebird bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 138.41% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $18. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $149.67, while its potential upside is 43.86%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.