Comparing of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Since Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1307.19 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $19, and a 177.37% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 82.8%. Insiders owned roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.