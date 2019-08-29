Comparing of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ-B) and Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

As Beverages – Wineries & Distillers businesses, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) and Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands Inc. 190 4.58 N/A 12.61 15.82 Diageo plc 166 0.00 N/A 5.97 27.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Brands Inc. and Diageo plc. Diageo plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Constellation Brands Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diageo plc 0.00% 30.6% 10%

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Brands Inc. and Diageo plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Diageo plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Diageo plc is $180, which is potential 6.49% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Brands Inc. and Diageo plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.1% respectively. Comparatively, 0.7% are Diageo plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Brands Inc. 0.32% 5.34% 14.13% -6.96% 3.77% 21.11% Diageo plc -0.25% -2.37% -0.17% 15.42% 13.88% 17.69%

For the past year Constellation Brands Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diageo plc.