Comparing of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

This is a contrast between CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 17 0.00 26.97M 3.81 5.64 Nexa Resources S.A. 9 -1.47 38.39M 0.04 191.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nexa Resources S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CONSOL Energy Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. CONSOL Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nexa Resources S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CONSOL Energy Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 159,964,412.81% 28.4% 3.8% Nexa Resources S.A. 423,263,506.06% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CONSOL Energy Inc. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Nexa Resources S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Nexa Resources S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CONSOL Energy Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nexa Resources S.A. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Nexa Resources S.A.’s consensus price target is $12.44, while its potential upside is 31.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CONSOL Energy Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 24.4% respectively. Insiders held 2% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23% Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76%

For the past year Nexa Resources S.A. has weaker performance than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 8 of the 14 factors CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.