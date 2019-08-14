Comparing of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) and Nevsun Resources Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU)

We are contrasting CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Nevsun Resources Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 30 0.33 N/A 3.81 5.64 Nevsun Resources Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates CONSOL Energy Inc. and Nevsun Resources Ltd earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CONSOL Energy Inc. and Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.3% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares and 43.9% of Nevsun Resources Ltd shares. 2% are CONSOL Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Nevsun Resources Ltd has 92.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

CONSOL Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nevsun Resources Ltd.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Africa. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The companyÂ’s principal assets include its 100% interest in the upper zone and 60.4% interest in the lower zone of the Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and its 60% owned Bisha mine in Eritrea. It also has two mineral exploration concessions and two prospecting concessions in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.