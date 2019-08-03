Comparing of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 17 1.25 N/A 1.93 8.31 Vedanta Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28

Table 1 demonstrates CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Vedanta Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Vedanta Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CONSOL Coal Resources LP. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. CONSOL Coal Resources LP is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Vedanta Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Vedanta Limited’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Vedanta Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Vedanta Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.6% of Vedanta Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Vedanta Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25% Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP was less bearish than Vedanta Limited.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Vedanta Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.