Comparing of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Since CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 17 1.24 N/A 1.93 8.31 Rio Tinto Group 59 2.13 N/A 7.91 7.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Rio Tinto Group. Rio Tinto Group is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CONSOL Coal Resources LP. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CONSOL Coal Resources LP is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9%

Volatility & Risk

CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Rio Tinto Group’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONSOL Coal Resources LP are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Rio Tinto Group has 1.9 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rio Tinto Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Rio Tinto Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 0 0 0.00 Rio Tinto Group 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Rio Tinto Group is $65, which is potential 24.71% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares and 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares. Insiders owned 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares. Comparatively, Rio Tinto Group has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25% Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP had bearish trend while Rio Tinto Group had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Rio Tinto Group beats CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.