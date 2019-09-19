Comparing of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)

We will be contrasting the differences between CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.07 N/A 1.93 8.31 Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Entree Resources Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. In other hand, Entree Resources Ltd. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Entree Resources Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 33.8 and has 33.8 Quick Ratio. Entree Resources Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources LP and Entree Resources Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00 Entree Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.58% for CONSOL Coal Resources LP with average target price of $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares and 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares. About 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25% Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP was less bearish than Entree Resources Ltd.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Entree Resources Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.