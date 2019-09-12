Comparing of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.10 N/A 1.93 8.31 BHP Group 47 2.49 N/A 3.50 13.64

Table 1 highlights CONSOL Coal Resources LP and BHP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BHP Group appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CONSOL Coal Resources LP. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 has CONSOL Coal Resources LP and BHP Group’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BHP Group’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CONSOL Coal Resources LP is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival BHP Group is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. BHP Group is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CONSOL Coal Resources LP and BHP Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00 BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 19.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CONSOL Coal Resources LP and BHP Group are owned by institutional investors at 39.4% and 4.6% respectively. CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share owned by insiders are 32.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BHP Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25% BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP has -2.25% weaker performance while BHP Group has 19.58% stronger performance.

Summary

BHP Group beats CONSOL Coal Resources LP on 9 of the 11 factors.