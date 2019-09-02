Comparing of ConocoPhillips (COP) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 62 1.55 N/A 6.18 9.57 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41

Demonstrates ConocoPhillips and Ultra Petroleum Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ConocoPhillips’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has ConocoPhillips and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Ultra Petroleum Corp. has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ConocoPhillips and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

ConocoPhillips’s consensus target price is $79.4, while its potential upside is 52.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ConocoPhillips and Ultra Petroleum Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 72.8% respectively. ConocoPhillips’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. Competitively, Ultra Petroleum Corp. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year ConocoPhillips has stronger performance than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 12 of the 11 factors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.