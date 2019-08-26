Comparing of Conn’s Inc. (CONN) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Electronics Stores companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Conn’s Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.35% of all Electronics Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Conn’s Inc. has 4.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.78% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Conn’s Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conn’s Inc. 0.00% 13.30% 4.20% Industry Average 2.58% 30.30% 7.70%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Conn’s Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Conn’s Inc. N/A 21 8.38 Industry Average 483.54M 18.72B 11.04

Conn’s Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Conn’s Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conn’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.50 1.50 2.55

$40 is the average target price of Conn’s Inc., with a potential upside of 102.02%. The competitors have a potential upside of 59.11%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Conn’s Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Conn’s Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conn’s Inc. 2.36% 12.19% -16.13% 2.21% -38.55% 10.29% Industry Average 1.70% 8.93% 3.66% 36.45% 9.05% 43.72%

For the past year Conn’s Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Conn’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Conn’s Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.18 and has 1.48 Quick Ratio. Conn’s Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conn’s Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Conn’s Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. In other hand, Conn’s Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.18 which is 17.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Conn’s Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Conn’s Inc.’s rivals beat Conn’s Inc.

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The companyÂ’s stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories. Its stores also offer consumer electronics, such as LED, OLED, Ultra HD, and Internet-ready televisions; and Blu-ray players, and home theater and portable audio equipment. The company also provides short- and medium-term financing to its retail customers, as well as offers product support services, such as product repair services, repair service agreements, and various credit insurance products. As of January 31, 2017, it operated 113 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. ConnÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.