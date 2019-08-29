Comparing of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Both ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.38 N/A 2.01 11.39 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.71 N/A 1.04 13.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Competitively, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares and 69.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.