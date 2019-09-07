Comparing of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Both ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.23 N/A 2.01 11.39 Emclaire Financial Corp 32 2.75 N/A 1.54 20.87

In table 1 we can see ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and Emclaire Financial Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Emclaire Financial Corp has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emclaire Financial Corp is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares and 6.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares. About 3.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. beats Emclaire Financial Corp.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.