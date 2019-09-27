Comparing of CONMED Corporation (CNMD) and Its Rivals

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CONMED Corporation has 97.56% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of CONMED Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CONMED Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 27,967,562.09% 4.70% 2.10% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CONMED Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 27.59M 99 83.43 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

CONMED Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio CONMED Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CONMED Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 3.00 2.75

$100.33 is the consensus price target of CONMED Corporation, with a potential upside of 4.62%. The potential upside of the rivals is 184.27%. CONMED Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CONMED Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year CONMED Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONMED Corporation are 2.6 and 1.5. Competitively, CONMED Corporation’s rivals have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. CONMED Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONMED Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

CONMED Corporation is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.58. Competitively, CONMED Corporation’s rivals are 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

CONMED Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CONMED Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.