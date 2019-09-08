Comparing of CONMED Corporation (CNMD) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 85 3.16 N/A 1.05 83.43 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 24 5.46 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CONMED Corporation and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CONMED Corporation and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7%

Liquidity

CONMED Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CONMED Corporation and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$100.33 is CONMED Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.43%. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a 79.54% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than CONMED Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CONMED Corporation and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.56% and 44.1%. About 0.8% of CONMED Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97%

For the past year CONMED Corporation has 36.06% stronger performance while Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has -8.97% weaker performance.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.