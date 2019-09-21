Comparing of Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.38 N/A -1.18 0.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 55 1.12 N/A 4.50 12.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Conifer Holdings Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conifer Holdings Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.3% -4.3% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Conifer Holdings Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Conifer Holdings Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s average target price is $59.33, while its potential downside is -1.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Conifer Holdings Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 93.6%. 6.3% are Conifer Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65%

For the past year Conifer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Conifer Holdings Inc.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.