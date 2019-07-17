Comparing of Conformis Inc. (CFMS) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 2 2.57 N/A -0.74 0.00 Luminex Corporation 23 2.83 N/A 0.26 83.91

Demonstrates Conformis Inc. and Luminex Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -52.2% Luminex Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Conformis Inc.’s current beta is 2.76 and it happens to be 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Luminex Corporation has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conformis Inc. Its rival Luminex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 2.7 respectively. Conformis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Luminex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Conformis Inc. and Luminex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Conformis Inc.’s upside potential is 2.94% at a $3.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Conformis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Luminex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Conformis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Luminex Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 7.6% 36.68% 293.33% 461.9% 154.68% 888.83% Luminex Corporation -2.27% -9.14% -16.22% -19.28% -16.49% -7.05%

For the past year Conformis Inc. has 888.83% stronger performance while Luminex Corporation has -7.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Luminex Corporation beats Conformis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.