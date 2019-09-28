Comparing of Conformis Inc. (CFMS) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

This is a contrast between Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 2 0.30 50.01M -0.64 0.00 IsoRay Inc. N/A 0.00 66.95M -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Conformis Inc. and IsoRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 2,505,636,554.94% -97.8% -50.6% IsoRay Inc. 19,743,438,513.71% -74.6% -59.3%

Volatility and Risk

Conformis Inc. has a beta of 2.21 and its 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IsoRay Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conformis Inc. Its rival IsoRay Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 5.8 respectively. IsoRay Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conformis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Conformis Inc. and IsoRay Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 87.17% for Conformis Inc. with average price target of $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Conformis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of IsoRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% are Conformis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.99% of IsoRay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95% IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5%

For the past year Conformis Inc. was more bullish than IsoRay Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors IsoRay Inc. beats Conformis Inc.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.