Comparing of Conformis Inc. (CFMS) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Both Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 3 1.49 N/A -0.64 0.00 Daxor Corporation 10 90.49 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Conformis Inc. and Daxor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Conformis Inc. and Daxor Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 0.00% -97.8% -50.6% Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Conformis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.21 beta. From a competition point of view, Daxor Corporation has a -0.52 beta which is 152.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Conformis Inc. and Daxor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Daxor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Conformis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 76.77% and an $3.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Conformis Inc. and Daxor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 4% respectively. Conformis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, Daxor Corporation has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95% Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46%

For the past year Conformis Inc. was more bullish than Daxor Corporation.

Summary

Daxor Corporation beats Conformis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.