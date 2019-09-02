Comparing of Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

As Business Services businesses, Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 11 0.27 N/A -3.27 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 142 10.49 N/A 3.58 42.33

Table 1 highlights Conduent Incorporated and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Conduent Incorporated and Verisk Analytics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conduent Incorporated. Its rival Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Conduent Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Conduent Incorporated and Verisk Analytics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

$9.75 is Conduent Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 49.77%. Competitively Verisk Analytics Inc. has an average price target of $128.33, with potential downside of -20.56%. The results provided earlier shows that Conduent Incorporated appears more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Conduent Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Conduent Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated had bearish trend while Verisk Analytics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats Conduent Incorporated on 8 of the 10 factors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.