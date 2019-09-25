Comparing of Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)

This is a contrast between Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 10 0.27 N/A -3.27 0.00 BrightView Holdings Inc. 17 0.80 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Conduent Incorporated and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Conduent Incorporated and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conduent Incorporated are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor BrightView Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. BrightView Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conduent Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Conduent Incorporated and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Conduent Incorporated is $9.75, with potential upside of 56.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Conduent Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 95.7% of BrightView Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Conduent Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39% BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated has -14.39% weaker performance while BrightView Holdings Inc. has 93.54% stronger performance.

Summary

BrightView Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Conduent Incorporated.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

