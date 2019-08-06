Comparing of Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Both Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources Inc. 107 3.21 N/A 2.85 34.29 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 16 0.00 N/A 0.93 16.24

Demonstrates Concho Resources Inc. and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Concho Resources Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Concho Resources Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Concho Resources Inc. and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 8.1% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Concho Resources Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s 54.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

Concho Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Concho Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Concho Resources Inc. and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources Inc. 0 1 11 2.92 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00

Concho Resources Inc. has a 119.06% upside potential and an average target price of $147.08. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 46.04% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Concho Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Concho Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.7% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Concho Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% are Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concho Resources Inc. -4.48% -5.53% -10.2% -19.29% -34.51% -4.97% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.11% -2.84% 1.17% -5.6% 28.39% 16.1%

For the past year Concho Resources Inc. has -4.97% weaker performance while Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 16.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Concho Resources Inc. beats Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.