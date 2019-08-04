Comparing of Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) and Its Peers

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Concho Resources Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Concho Resources Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Concho Resources Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Concho Resources Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources Inc. N/A 108 34.29 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Concho Resources Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Concho Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources Inc. 0 1 11 2.92 Industry Average 2.00 1.81 2.58 2.55

$147.08 is the consensus target price of Concho Resources Inc., with a potential upside of 101.89%. The competitors have a potential upside of 39.67%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Concho Resources Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Concho Resources Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concho Resources Inc. -4.48% -5.53% -10.2% -19.29% -34.51% -4.97% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Concho Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Concho Resources Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Concho Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Concho Resources Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Concho Resources Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Concho Resources Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Concho Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Concho Resources Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Concho Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Concho Resources Inc.’s competitors beat Concho Resources Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.